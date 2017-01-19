Copy-Professional hockey team injured in Morton bus rollover

Two people have life-threatening injuries after a charter bus carrying the Columbus Cottonmouths professional hockey team were involved in a rollover Thursday afternoon near Morton.

25 News has independently confirmed the team was headed to Peoria to play against the Peoria Rivermen this weekend. The rollover happened around 1:15 p.m. near the I-74/I-155 interchange.

Police on scene said 2 people have life-threatening injuries, three have serious injuries and the others have minor to no injuries. All injured are adults, according to ISP. The Peoria Journal Star reports 24 people are injured.

Weather played a role in the crash, according to the preliminary investigation. Emergency responders cut a hole in the roof to extract the injured.

