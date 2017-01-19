Chippewa Valley solar group sets Wisconsin record

Eau Claire (WQOW) – A local solar group is shining with a new state record.

The Solar Chippewa Valley Group Buy, a purchasing program to lower the costs of solar for homeowners and commercial business owners, installed a state record breaking amount of more than 185 kW of solar electric. In a press release, the group said the program took place between August and December. It said 31 homeowners and business owners benefited from the program.

Group leaders said the program will receive recognition on Thursday at a conference in Madison as one of RENEW Wisconsin’s “Best Renewable Energy Projects of 2016".

Eau Claire (Press Release) - The Solar Chippewa Valley Group Buy, a local purchasing program to lower the costs of going solar for homeowners and commercial business owners, has set a Wisconsin record. The program, which took place from August to December, helped 31 Chippewa Valley home and business owners install a record-breaking 185.65 kW of solar electric capacity. This is the most of any solar group purchasing program in Wisconsin since their beginning in 2012. The Midwest Renewable Energy Association (MREA) teamed up with Affordable Solar Chippewa Valley, and Able Energy to offer a Solar Group Buy program to home, farm, and business owners in the Chippewa Valley. Installations will be taking place throughout 2017.

“We were hoping to get 6 - 10 installations from the Solar Group Buy,” said Ellen Terwilliger of Chippewa Valley Affordable Solar, “We are thrilled to have our expectations exceeded and see so many people take advantage of getting solar installed.”

“Between the education sessions and the program discounts, this program really does make it simple and more affordable to go solar,” said Peter Murphy, Solar Program Manager for MREA. “Thanks to the price breaks at the 50, 100, and 150 kW benchmarks, we were able to bring the price down an additional $.20/w, or about 6%.” Program-wide, participants should save $30,951 in the first year, an average of $998 per household.

“As a solar company with its roots in Western Wisconsin, we are so excited about the success of the Solar Chippewa Valley program,” said Kris Sipe, Vice President of Sales for Able Energy. “The response from the local community has been overwhelming, and working with the team at Chippewa Valley Affordable Solar has shown us that solar is alive and well in Wisconsin!"

The bulk purchasing discount is just one of the incentives available right now for installing solar. Incentives like the 30% Solar Investment Tax Credit from the federal government, and recent Public Service Commission approval of 7.7 million dollars toward Renewable Energy Rebates aid in the affordability of solar for participants. Farm owners can also take advantage of the USDA’s Rural Energy for America Program (REAP).

The program will receive recognition on Thursday at a conference in Madison as one of RENEW Wisconsin’s “Best Renewable Energy Projects of 2016.”

MREA is a non-profit educational organization, with the mission to promote renewable energy, and sustainable living through education and demonstration. The Power Hour sessions give attendees all the information needed to make an informed decision in regard to going solar. NABCEP Certified Installer, Able Energy provides free solar site assessments for interested participants.