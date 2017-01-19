Wisconsin representative compliments Trump before skipping inauguration

Madison (WQOW) – Wisconsin's Democratic Congressman Mark Pocan (D-2nd district) has praise for president-elect Donald trump as a businessman and negotiator but said he still plans to boycott his inauguration.

"Some lucky person will get on a direct flight from Madison to Washington D.C. that wouldn't have got there otherwise," Rep. Pocan (D-2nd district) said.

On Thursday, Pocan told reporters at a news conference that he'd support Trump's efforts to lower prescription drug prices, re-negotiate trade agreements and rebuild the country's infrastructure, depending on the specifics of his plans.

Pocan said a lot of ideas like infrastructure upgrades "tweet well”, but the incoming administration's detailed plans might not include the investments in roads and bridges that democrats envision.

Pocan said he'll be volunteering at an area food pantry during the inauguration but will watch Trump's speech later.