Eau Claire home inspector gives advice for ice dams

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Northwoods Home Inspection LLC said homes may be damaged from ice dams that form during winter months.

With recent warm weather, snow is becoming pools of water dripping from roofs, but Bryan Dohms of Northwoods Home Inspection LLC said ice dams could cause a bad build-up of water on roofs.

"The downside to that is, the water as it builds up, it will make its way up into the shingles," Dohms said. "It goes into the sheeting, and it will eventually make its way back down behind the wall into your house. It may not happen this year or next year, but it will eventually happen if you do not address it."

Dohms said ice dams form where there is a lack of ventilation in a roof or if there is poor insulation in an attic. Ice and snow melt because the roof is too warm but then re-freezes once it hits the colder edge of the house. Dohms there is not much a homeowner can do about ice dams in the winter without damaging the roof but recommended calling a contractor or someone who specializes in insulation to take a look at potential problems in the spring.

"Your house is like a living organism," Dohms said. "If it is not breathing properly, it is going to die. In your attic, you should have close to the same temperature outside as you do inside your attic."

Dohms said signs of damage from ice dams include sheet rock staining, water or ice crystals in the attic, but he said at that point, the home is already damaged above to the roof.