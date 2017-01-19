Cadott Medical Center closes while under DEA investigation

Cadott (WQOW)- The future of the Cadott Medical Center is in question as an investigation on the facility continues -- led by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

A representative with the Wisconsin Department of Justice told News 18 the DOJ and the DEA were in Cadott Wednesday, executing an administrative inspection warrant. Authorities will not specify who or what this warrant is for.



The Department of Justice told News 18 these types of warrants include criminal investigations on drugs, but also includes oversight on DEA registrants. All companies, importers, exporters, manufacturers, pharmaceuticals, pharmacies, etc. working with prescription drugs must register with the DEA. This department then inspects these records, and inspection warrants can be issues with probably cause.

The DOJ representative released this statement to News 18:

"The DEA and law enforcement partners are extremely concerned about the opioid epidemic and will use all the tools they have to address this, although he said he was not commenting directly on this case."

An investigation is still going on, conducted by the DEA, Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation, as well as the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said it is unclear how long this investigation could take.

The Cadott Medical Center's answering machine states the offices will remain closed indefinitely. A sign is also posted on the door directing all questions to the Department of Justice.