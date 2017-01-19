Water Street apartments and office space to open in August

Eau Claire (WQOW)- Walls continue to go up on the 200 block of Water Street as the university housing development grows closer to being ready for moving boxes.

Progress can be seen driving down Water Street on the four story mixed-use building. Developers said by the end of February they will be ready to begin working on the interior of the building. The plan is to have the first floor be used for commercial space, with interest in developing a grocery store and bank. The top three floors will be used for university housing.

John Mogensen, who owns the property, said they've secured about half of the tenants for the first floor office space, and working on securing the rest. Leases for all the apartments in the rest of the building have already been signed. The building is scheduled to be ready to open in August in time for the fall semester.

In 2015 Mogensen requested the city create a TIF in relation to the building. While it was never granted, Mogensen said he is still making the request in order to further develop Water Street. Some ideas include creating more parking for the Water Street Business District, make bike trail improvements on Menomonie Street, and create a public beach area in Owen Park.

No city funding was used in the building's development.