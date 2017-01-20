School leaders, Wisconsin lawmakers react to Education Secretary nominee

Wausau (WAOW) - President-Elect Donald Trump's nominee for U.S. Education Secretary, Betsy DeVos, is drawing criticism from several Wisconsinites.

DeVos' Senate confirmation hearing was held Tuesday in Washington D.C. Several Wisconsin lawmakers and school leaders said they're concerned DeVos cannot relate to the public school system.

“Her involvement in education reform has really been a one-sided attack on the public education system of our country,” Rep. Ron Kind said. “We saw that with her direct involvement here in Wisconsin by promoting a lot of the private voucher initiatives."

School leaders agree.

“I agree with her that education should not be one-size fits all,” Merrill Superintendent John Sample. “That's not what public education is about.”

On Wednesday, Governor Scott Walker sent a letter to Senate Committee Leaders expressing his support of DeVos.

DeVos' appointment to the position depends on Senate approval.