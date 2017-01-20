Bipartisan bill proposes tougher Wis. gun laws

Madison, Wis. (AP) - A group of Wisconsin legislators is proposing a bill that would create a number of new gun crimes.
The bill would make it a felony:
Sens. Alberta Darling, a River Hills Republican, and LaTonya Johnson, a Milwaukee Democrat, along with state Reps. Joe Sanfelippo, a New Berlin Republican, and David Bowen, a Milwaukee Democrat, are sponsoring the bill. They say the measure would make Milwaukee safer.
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.