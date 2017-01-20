Bipartisan bill proposes tougher Wis. gun laws - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Bipartisan bill proposes tougher Wis. gun laws

Madison, Wis. (AP) - A group of Wisconsin legislators is proposing a bill that would create a number of new gun crimes.

The bill would make it a felony:

  • For people to possess a gun if they've had three misdemeanor convictions in five years
  • To buy a gun intending to give it someone who can’t legally possess it
  • To give a gun or possess one for someone who can’t legally possess it
  • Lie about being a straw buyer on the notification form purchasers give dealers

Sens. Alberta Darling, a River Hills Republican, and LaTonya Johnson, a Milwaukee Democrat, along with state Reps. Joe Sanfelippo, a New Berlin Republican, and David Bowen, a Milwaukee Democrat, are sponsoring the bill. They say the measure would make Milwaukee safer.

