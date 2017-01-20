Friday is "Green and Gold Day" in Wisconsin

Madison (WQOW) - Ahead of Sunday's NFC championship game, Governor Scott Walker is making Friday as "Green and Gold Day" throughout the badger state.

In Governor Walker's proclamation, it states, "the Green Bay Packers are on an eight game winning streak, taking their fifth NFC North Division title in the past six years".

The governor's proclamation also mentions Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. It states "Rodgers worked his magic with less than 10 seconds to play" during Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys. It also mentions Mason Crosby and head coach Mike McCarthy.

