Illinois artist paints portrait on Cheez-It crackers

La Salle County, IL (CNN) - An artist is putting an interesting twist on portraits of pop culture icons. His creations range in size from six feet tall to the size of a grain of rice.

John Kettman was always artistic. He said, “It started out in junior high, exploded in high school”.

But, it wasn't until his wife passed away that he really started to use his skill. "The artistic ability has always been there, this just lit the fire,” Kettman said.

Kettman paints portraits of pop culture icons and political figures. But, it's his smaller works that really captured our attention. "If I would have painted Aaron Rodgers on a canvas, it wouldn't go no where. But, you paint Aaron Rodgers on a Cheez-It cracker, I'm wacked! Nobody does it!"

Puns seem to be his specialty with Vladimir Putin on the ritz, Condelezza Rice on a grain of rice, even the entire cast of Chicago Fire on matchsticks. "I don't want to be like the next guy. I like portraits. I love painting people, but I'm kind of stepping away from the canvas and going to other things."

This Picasso of the portrait has more than 100 works tucked away in his home. His goal is to transition from hobbyist to professional. "I would love to do this totally as my passion and go on a larger scale from where i could market and seriously profit from what I've got.