Eau Claire outdoor skating rinks reopen, some remain closed for season

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Eau Claire park crews are reopening some outdoor rinks after recent poor weather conditions.

Staff with the Eau Claire Parks and Recreation Department said Boyd and Pinehurst outdoor skating rinks will reopen on Friday. They said Roosevelt, Sam Davey and Putnam Heights outdoor rinks will reopen on Saturday. Demmler and Oakwood Hills will be closed for the season.

Staff said crews will flood and maintain the rinks through the weekend. If you have questions about the outdoor rinks, you can contact the Eau Claire Parks and Recreation Department at 715-839-5032.

Posted January 20, 2017:

Eau Claire (WQOW) – A warm up in the weather has Eau Claire park crews closing down its skating rinks.

In a press release, the Eau Claire Parks and Recreation Department said all outdoor skating rinks will be closed Friday through Sunday. It stated warm weather and rain has led to poor rink conditions. Staff said they will re-evaluate the rinks on Tuesday. Those rinks include Boyd, Roosevelt, Pinehurst, Putnam Heights, Sam Davey and Demmler parks.

Park staff said the Pinehurst warming house will remain open for the sledding/skiing hill.

