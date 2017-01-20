Copy-March, rally planned in Madison Friday in light of inauguration

MADISON (WKOW) -- A group is organizing a march and rally near the Wisconsin State Capitol to voice their concerns about Friday's presidential inauguration. If you are downtown, depending on when you take your lunch or evening commute, the rally could affect you.

The event, Resist Trump: Occupy Inauguration - Madison, has been coordinated by the Madison Socialist Alternative. The group and supporters plan to meet at Library Mall on UW Madison's campus at 2:00 p.m. Friday. According to the event posting, they will then march to the State Street steps of the Capitol for a rally until 4:00 p.m.

Some students from Madison schools and colleges are likely to join this movement. There is a push on social media for students across the country to walk out of class Friday because of the inauguration. The Madison Metropolitan School District is aware of this. It already has an early dismissal planned. Thursday, Superintendent Jennifer Cheatham sent a letter home to families about the inauguration, expressing the values of the school district and its support for student immigrants and families. Cheatham also touched on the events planned in light of the inauguration saying in part, "While we don’t believe these events conflict with the school day, we want to make sure you have the opportunity to talk with your children if they plan to participate after school. It is especially important, for their safety, to encourage them to obey pedestrian laws, as some events will involve students walking on or near busy roads."

Rallies and protests against the inauguration have begun across the country. Thursday night, people gathered in both New York City and Washington D.C. Many more are organizing in other cities Friday and Saturday, including Saturday's Women's March planned in Washington D.C., expected to draw up to a quarter million people.