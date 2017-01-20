Bus leaves Eau Claire for Women's March on Washington

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Dozens of people hopped on a bus in Eau Claire Friday, traveling to Washington D.C. for the Women's March on Washington.

Many of those News 18 spoke with said they avoided watching Friday's inauguration ceremonies.

"Out of that shock and sadness and anger, I think many of us have decided that we cannot just give up," Wendy Sue Johnson of Eau Claire said. "We are going to do our best to hold him accountable and be sure that our government is listening to people who believe in women's rights and individual rights in general and don't support the things that his supporters believe in."

Those preparing for the trip said the election was devastating to them, which is why they joined the grassroots effort that said it is sending a message to the incoming administration that women's rights are human rights. The D.C. rally starts at 10 a.m. Saturday with the march starting at 1:15 in D.C.

"I have this opportunity to represent all humans and putting positive energy toward everyone, and building unity among all peoples," Trinke McNurlin said. "I'm traveling for the big picture."

There are two marches scheduled for Eau Claire Saturday in conjunction with the D.C. event. The first one starts on Water St. at 10 a.m. A Democracy's Daughters march is scheduled Saturday at 3 p.m. in Phoenix Park.