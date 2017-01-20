Free fishing weekend starts Saturday

Wisconsin (WQOW) - Experienced anglers and first-time fishers can all bait a hook with the Wisconsin DNR's free winter fishing weekend.

The DNR said on Saturday and Sunday, anyone can fish without a license or trout stamp. Most waters of the state are included expect for spring trout ponds. The DNR said there have been fewer anglers out on this ice this year and fewer bites on area lakes, like Lake Altoona.

"Lake Altoona is known for their pan fish," Wisconsin DNR Conservation Warden Scott Thiede said. "There's been some super catches of some super large jumbo perch, even some large crappie, some good sized bluegills as well. Size is there. It is just that the numbers, not what we usually see, but folks are enjoying the fishing and for the most part, catching some nice-sized fish."

The DNR said Lake-Link is a great resource where fishermen share ice thickness and good fishing spots.