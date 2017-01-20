Update: Eau Claire City Council approves changes to commission responsibilities

Eau Claire (WQOW)- Potential changes to the roles of some city commissions have sparked controversy around Eau Claire. Despite that, Eau Claire City Council approved changing the responsibilities of the Advisory Commission on Sustainability and the Bike and Pedestrian Advisory Commission.

The ordinance approved Tuesday demotes the two bodies from 'commissions' to 'committees.' It also restricts city council members to serve on either of the committees. Work plans will also need be pre-approved by city council before moving forward. The ordinance passed 8-2 with Council members Kate Beaton and Andrew Werthmann being the sole opposing votes.

"These changes are not what the committee members want. We heard that last night. They limit what the experts appointed to these committees are allowed to do. They disconnect the committees from us, the body they are intended to be advising, leaving us with a shell of a committee," said Beaton.

"Often times elected bodies are more cautious and maybe that's a good thing, are more timid and maybe that's a good thing, in issues related to the environment, to climate, to sustainability, to pedestrian and cyclists rights and those kinds of things. Maybe that's a good thing. But I see these bodies as really having the expertise to have some kind of accountability to say, as experts, this is where we hope that out city will go." said Werthmann.

Those who voted in favor of the ordinance said it's meant to streamline the process and communication between the committees with the rest of council they can better work together. Council member Eric Larsen was one of them, who said this is not the first time the council is requiring a committee have a work plan approved

"I don't remember a single time that FISPAC brought a work plan to the city council and said we'd like to work on these projects, I don't remember a single time when the city council said no, we don't want you doing that. But we knew ahead of time what we were planning and how we might be able to offer input to the members on that committee and stay engaged in the conversation. I think this process improves our communication, and I don't see that it removes any of the tension that's been discussed her. It's still a lively debate," said Larsen.

The council did come to a compromise on Tuesday's vote. The ordinance that was adopted leaves in all language describing what the purpose of the two committees is. The original proposal deleted that portion from the ordinance.

Eau Claire (WQOW)- The Eau Claire City Council isn't the only governing body in Eau Claire. Several small committees also help the city run smoothly, but how they function could be changing.

The council will be voting on changing the role and responsibilities of the Advisory Commission on Sustainability and the Bicycle/Pedestrian Advisory Commission. One proposed change is that the committee work plans must be approved by city council, and council members cannot serve on the committee. Now some community members are speaking out, saying these changes could be doing more harm than good.

"It makes the roles less clear in the workings of the city, and I think that it'll reduce the power of the citizens on commissions to influence policy," said Eau Claire's Jeremy Gragert, who's encouraging other members of the community to attend a public hearing on the issue. That is scheduled to take place on Monday starting at 7:00 pm.

The council agenda has a full list of the proposed changes.