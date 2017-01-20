Update: Eau Claire City Council approves Public Spirit Fund donation, street improvements

Eau Claire (WQOW)- On Tuesday the Eau Claire City Council had its eyes on Half Moon Lake, approving two agenda items improving the body of water.

The first approval was in the form of grant application. Tuesday's vote meant the city's Department of Community Services will be applying for a grant through the DNR. That grant would go towards initiatives and improvements to the lake's water quality. The grant is contingent on a match, in which the city has agreed to commit up to $50,000.

The second approval is to accept a $10,000 donation from the city's Public Spirit Fund. That money will be reimbursing the city for the handicap accessible fishing pier which was installed last summer.

The city council said they plan to come back in the spring to discuss new projects the city wants to see the fund aimed towards.

On Tuesday the city council also gave the go-ahead for the first step of this year's street improvement projects. A public hearing for all the streets included in the proposal is scheduled for February 13. A full list of the ten streets can be found below.

"The city does have a limited budget and they can't do everything," said Community Foundation Executive Director Sue Bornick. "[The Public Spirit Fund] is something that gives donors another ability to help fund a program or project that might not be able to have enough dollars to complete through the city."

Short Street, Chippewa River Bridge to STH 37

Maiden Lane, Mt. Nemo Avenue to Wedgewood Avenue

Isabel Street, Emery Street to Sherwin Avenue

Emery Street, Margaret Street to Agnes Street

W. Fillmore Avenue, S. Lexington Boulevard to Ellis Street

Cedar Street, Third Street to 209 feet west of Sixth Street

Fifth Street, Maple Street to 320 feet north of Marshall Street

Eleventh Street, Cameron Street to Vine Street

Hawthorne Street, Twelfth Street to Fourteenth Street

Fall Street, Summit Street to Birch Street

