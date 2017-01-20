People in the Chippewa Valley get together to watch Inauguration

Like many Americans, people around the Chippewa Valley spent Thursday morning watching the Inauguration of the 45th President of the United States.



There was an Inauguration watch party at the Eau Claire County Republican Headquarters. Some there got emotional as they watched Donald Trump take the Oath of Office, and said they were excited for what the future holds.



"Ecstatic, over-the-moon, thrilled," Karen and Ben Martin said. "You know, kind of almost as if it's surreal, like it's a dream."



Many at the party had seen Trump when the then Presidential-hopeful made campaign stops in Eau Claire last year, like the Chippewa County Republican Party Chairperson, Ashley Smith.



"It's exciting just to see it come full circle," Smith told News 18, "to see the man we wanted to get in office take the reigns."



It wasn't just adults taking in this moment in history; some students at Regis Elementary watched parts of the Inauguration in class. Teachers say it's important for young people to be aware of the ever-changing world around them.



"This may seem like an ordinary moment, but it's actually extraordinary, in that this doesn't happen very often," Dean of Students, and high school government teacher, Eric Nelson said. "Regardless of how they feel about it, to pay more attention to politics, pay attention to what's going on. You know, certainly vote and participate in government as much as possible."



Everyone News 18 spoke with on Thursday said they were excited for a new President and were optimistic for the future. Though they did have some advice for the incoming Commander in Chief.



"Don't do anything too crazy," Regis 7th grader Lauren Seeman suggested of Trump, "because then people might not like you that much."



"Just be the President to all the people," Nelson said. "Regardless of who they voted for, and to just be President for everybody and represent all Americans."



Smith hopes President Trump can work with congress and "get things done for the American people." And the Martins want Trump to stick with it. "Go for it. Be your own person," they said.