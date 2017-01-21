College Sports - Friday - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

College Sports - Friday

Posted:
The Blugolds fall in a tight contest to Stevens Point The Blugolds fall in a tight contest to Stevens Point

MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
WIAC

UW-EAU CLAIRE   2
UW-STEVENS POINT   3
Blugolds: 3-1-0 (13-4-3), Pointers: 3-0-0 (13-3-3)

CONCORDIA (WI)   1
UW-STOUT   3
Blue Devils: 9-8-1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Big Ten

MINNESOTA   4
WISCONSIN   3        F-OT
Gophers: 6-1-0 (14-5-2), Badgers: 3-2-0 (10-8-1)

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.