Free ski day, lessons on Sunday in Eau Claire County

Eau Claire County (WQOW) – If you're looking to get outdoors and learn something new, listen up!

The Eau Claire County Parks and Forest Department is holding a free ski day on Sunday, January 22. The public is invited to use any of the cross-country ski areas in Eau Claire County without paying any entrance fees. Those ski areas include Evergreen and Coon Fork Ski Trails, located east of Augusta off of County Highway CF, Lowes Creek County Park and Tower Ridge Recreation Area.

The Eau Claire Ski Striders Cross-Country Ski Club will also offer free ski lessons at Tower Ridge Recreation Area on Sunday from 1 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. The public is encouraged to attend.

