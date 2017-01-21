Dense fog likely through midday Sunday

The intersection of I-94 and Hwy 93 on the south side of Eau Claire is barely visible from our Tower Cam only 1,500 feet away (about 1/4 mile)

Dense fog is likely into midday Sunday, and the National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for the entire Chippewa Valley until noon Sunday. The advisory means that visibility will regularly fall below a quarter of a mile.

Stormtracker 18 Meteorologists say recent rain and melting snow have resulted in a lot of moisture near the surface, and with temperatures remaining in the 30s the atmosphere doesn't have enough of a capacity to hold that moisture, since colder air can't hold as much as warm air can. This results in the moisture being converted into clouds near the surface, commonly referred to as fog.

Impacts: Fog will reduce visibility overnight and Sunday morning, and will be particularly dense at times with visibility below a quarter of a mile, with patches of near zero visibility. Use extra caution on the roads: drive slow, keep your distance, and use low-beam headlights even during the day. If your car is equipped with fog lights, utilize those as well.

Potential slippery spots: Temperatures will be very similar to the past few days in the low to mid 30s. While many places may stay just above freezing, isolated spots may fall just below, so the wet roads may ice over especially on bridges and in colder spots like ridge tops. Further east in places like Taylor and Clark counties temperatures have been near or below freezing, so potential is higher for more widespread slick spots on untreated surfaces there.

