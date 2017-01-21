Free fishing weekend lures in people of all ages

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - If you're looking for something to do this weekend, fishing for free on the frozen lakes of Wisconsin might be just what it takes to get you off the couch.



As part of the free fishing weekend on all Wisconsin lakes, the DNR and the Chippewa Falls YMCA hosted an afternoon of fishing and fun out on Glen Loch Lake on Saturday.



The Chippewa Falls Rod and Gun Club provided free poles and bait for kids, and adults too, who wanted to drop a line in the water for the first time, while receiving instructions from veteran fishers.



Rod and Gun Club member Kelly Sullivan said inspiring the next generation, and even older people, to get outside and enjoy the beauty of Wisconsin's nature is what makes this so special.



"That's what we are hoping for, is all age members come and enjoy this," Sullivan said. "We've had people that are retired that acknowledge that they'd like to try ice fishing, so this is to get everyone out here to enjoy. It is a family event. So, we've had many families come out here to enjoy the event today."



If you want to try ice fishing, but couldn't make it outside Saturday, it is also free Sunday. The DNR reminds you to check ice conditions before venturing out.

