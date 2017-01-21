Hundreds march in Eau Claire standing up for women's rights

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Women's March in Washington D.C. is one of more than 600 marches taking place world wide, including right here in the Chippewa Valley.



Hundreds of people marched in Eau Claire at two different events, the first one starting near UW-Eau Claire on Saturday.



Marchers carried signs showing support for women's rights, opposition to the Dakota Access Pipeline and defending the Affordable Care Act.



The event was organized locally by three women who said it is important that all voices are heard, regardless of background or beliefs.



"I feel like I want the community to know that there is a group of people to support you, even if you are feeling marginalized by current events," said Christina Wolff, organizer of the first march of the day in Eau Claire.



The second march took place at Phoenix Park. There, speakers asked the public to contact local representatives to voice concerns facing the nation, especially race and women's rights.



Meanwhile, Eau Claire police told News 18 there are no incidents to report from either event in Eau Claire. They said everyone demonstrated peacefully and orderly, saying people obeyed traffic laws by not blocking streets and staying on sidewalks.

