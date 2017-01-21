Man injured in Trempealeau Co. crash - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Man injured in Trempealeau Co. crash

Trempealeau Co. Sheriff's Department (Press Release) -- On 01/20/2017 at 9:21PM Deputy's responded to a one vehicle crash on State Rd 93 at CTH A north of the City of Arcadia.

The driver of the vehicle passed a motorist in a no passing zone on a curve before losing control and crashing in a wooded area. Alcohol is suspected of being a factor which is now under investigation.

The driver, 45-year-old Jorge Santillan from the City of Arcadia, was transported with injuries due to the crash to Tri-County Hospital.

