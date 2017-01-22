Wisconsin officials investigating skull found on vacant land - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Wisconsin officials investigating skull found on vacant land

Posted:

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin Department of Justice officials are investigating the discovery of a skull and bone fragments found by contractors during a basement excavation in Wauwatosa.

The Journal Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2k4zvIO) that the Milwaukee Medical Examiner's Office looked at a photo of the skull Friday and say it appears to be that of a human.

Judy Persin, whose daughter owns the property, says the land has been vacant for about three years since a house on the site was torn down. Her daughter, who lives in California, had recently won approval from city officials to build a new home on the site.

No other details were available.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.