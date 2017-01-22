News 18 is in Atlanta for Sunday's Packers vs. Falcons game - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

News 18 is in Atlanta for Sunday's Packers vs. Falcons game

Posted:

Atlanta (WQOW) – Fans are filling up Falcon land on Sunday.

Eau Claire's Own sports director, Bob Bradovich, is at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta for the NFC Divisional Championship game between the Packers and Falcons.

Excitement is building inside and outside the stadium. Bradovich said during pre-game warm-ups, many people are keeping an extra eye on the list of injured players for the Packers and are waiting for the final word on which players will be inactive for Sunday's game.

The Packers and Falcons are one game away from the Super Bowl. Who's going to take the win today?

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.