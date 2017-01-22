News 18 is in Atlanta for Sunday's Packers vs. Falcons game

Atlanta (WQOW) – Fans are filling up Falcon land on Sunday.

Eau Claire's Own sports director, Bob Bradovich, is at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta for the NFC Divisional Championship game between the Packers and Falcons.

Back outside, where Falcons Landing is filling up. #GBVSATL pic.twitter.com/RhARXtcCAc — Bob Bradovich (@BradoNews18) January 22, 2017

Excitement is building inside and outside the stadium. Bradovich said during pre-game warm-ups, many people are keeping an extra eye on the list of injured players for the Packers and are waiting for the final word on which players will be inactive for Sunday's game.

The all-important inactives list, notable for which #Packers are not on it: Nelson, Adams, Allison, Michael, Burnett, Rollins #GBvsATL pic.twitter.com/ehGRqIO68u — Bob Bradovich (@BradoNews18) January 22, 2017

The Packers and Falcons are one game away from the Super Bowl. Who's going to take the win today?