Local stores score big on Packers game days

Eau Claire (WQOW) - As with any big game, food and beverages become as much of a staple and tradition as the game itself, and grocery stores reap the benefits.



Staff at Gordy's in Eau Claire said Packers game days bring out the largest crowds to purchase brats, chips and beverages.



This weekend, Gordy's ran sales on game day favorites to help build excitement in the community.



Manager Rock Selvig said employees get to dress up in their Sunday best green and gold, which he said creates camaraderie with fans, and big business for the store.



"Generally, if the Packers play on Sunday, after church you have your church crowd, and what is actually better is if the Packers play later, then you have the business all day long versus a noon game," Selvig said.



Staff members said that despite the Packers' loss, they expect sales to be high in two weeks as everyone gets ready for the Super Bowl.