Pro-life march held in Wausau

Wausau (WAOW) - Dozens of protesters took to the streets for the 44th annual Wisconsin Right to Life March in downtown Wausau early Sunday evening.

The march was held outside the Marathon County Courthouse.

Each demonstrator carried a flashlight in protest of abortions.

Pro-life activists and organizers of the march Chet and Pam Rucinski said that the number of procedures being done are at a historic low.

"I don't think there's a woman out there who wants to have an abortion, I think it is more getting help through the crisis," said Pam.

"We're gaining a lot of ground and I think we have a lot to celebrate," Chet said.

But pro-choice advocates like Chris Clarke-Epstein of Change 101 said the numbers are inaccurate because of the limited accessibility to abortions for women who want the procedure done.

"I have never met a woman who made the choice to have an abortion lightly, or without a great deal of soul searching," she said. It's a medical procedure that should be between a woman and her physician."

The Rucinski's said they have been organizing the march every year since the United States Supreme Court ruled in favor of abortions in 1973.