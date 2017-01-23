Wisconsin's tax season begins

Free tax filing help is being offered at a number of locations in the Eau Claire area.

Where to find free tax filing help in Eau Claire

Madison, Wis. (Press Release) - The Wisconsin Department of Revenue will begin accepting electronically filed tax returns Monday, January 23.

Due to a legal holiday in Washington, D.C., this year's individual income tax filing deadline will be Tuesday, April 18. Many use the e-file option because the required math is performed automatically to prevent errors and allows allows direct deposit or withdrawal from and individual's bank account.

A listing of free tax help sites across Wisconsin and the ability to check the status of your refund are available on DOR's website.

Taxpayers can submit questions online to the DOR or call DOR's individual customer service line at 608-266-2486.

For more information from the IRS about federal taxes, visit THEIR WEBSITE.