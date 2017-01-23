UPDATE: Snow will gradually wind down today in the Eau Claire area and west central Wisconsin

As of 6:30 AM, JAN 25th

Eau Claire, WI (WQOW) - Road conditions will slowly improve in the Eau Claire area today and tonight.

From 12 AM to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Eau Claire received 1.7 inches of snow. In general, totals ranged from a half inch to 4 inches with the highest amounts south of Eau Claire. Up to 1 inch of snow could fall between 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday for Eau Claire, Chippewa, Dunn, Clark, Pierce, and Taylor Counties. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the same time frame for Pepin, Buffalo, Trempealeau, and Jackson Counties.

Portions of southwest Wisconsin, northern Iowa, and southern Minnesota received 4 to 9 inches of snow with this storm. Travel will be difficult through Wednesday night within 50 miles of the interstate 90 corridor.

