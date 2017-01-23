Eau Claire police launch new social media accounts to increase community outreach

Eau Claire (WQOW) – A local police department is stepping up its social media platforms to better engage with the community.

The Eau Claire Police Department is launching its new “Community Outreach Section,” which consists of two officers who will serve as public information officers (PIO) and serve as spokespersons for the department. The PIOs for Eau Claire Police Department are Kyle Roder and Bridget Coit. The Community Outreach Section is a part of the newly formed Investigations and Professional Standards Division of the police department.

Eau Claire Police said they want to increase their engagement and interaction with the community by attending neighborhood meetings and community events. They also are expanding their use of social media on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

"Our community is online, and that is where we want and need to be," Coit said. "Really, with expanding to Facebook and Instagram, we want to highlight some of the different things our officers are doing on the job, but also outside the job in their personal lives. We are people too in our community. We have families and friends. We want to show our community members that we are right there with them."

Officers said it's important to keep an open dialogue and ensure transparency with community members.

"We have an avenue now to put out a message of who we are as police officers and community members," Roder said. "That is one thing that often gets overlooked. We are the same as everybody else in the community. We just have a different job. "