Eau Claire parks sells Fairfax Pool season passes

Eau Claire (WQOW) – It's still winter, but local parks and recreation crews have their minds set on summer.

The Eau Claire Parks and Recreation Department is selling its 2017 Fairfax Pool season passes. In a press release, the department said the passes will be sold at a 20 percent discount as part of its holiday season sale.

The discounted 2017 season passes are as follows:

-Resident-Youth: $42

-Resident-Adult: $52

-Resident-Family: $98 (three people)

-Non-resident Youth: $60

-Non-resident Adult: $70

-Non-resident Family: $144 (three people)

-Additional family members: $5 per person

The parks department said you can purchase the tickets online or at the Parks and Recreation Administrative building, located at 915 Menomonie Street in Eau Claire, during the weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Park crews said Fairfax Pool is scheduled to open for the season on May 27.