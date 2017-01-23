Casting call is open for ABC show, "The $100,000 Pyramid" - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Casting call is open for ABC show, "The $100,000 Pyramid"

Posted:

(ABC) – Do you want to be on a show? ABC is looking for contestants to be a part of its Season 2 show, “The $100,000 Pyramid”, hosted by Michael Strahan.

ABC is holding open calls in New York City, Chicago and Atlanta throughout February. The show will be taped in New York City in April.
 

New York City

Tuesday & Wednesday, February 7th & 8th, 2017

Time: 4pm – 8pm

Location: ABC Studios ADDRESS: 77 West 66th Street (Between Columbus Ave. & Central Park West) New York, NY 10023
 

Chicago, IL

Wednesday & Thursday, February 15th & 16th, 2017

Time: 9am – 6pm

Location: JW MARRIOTT CHICAGO – HOTEL ADDRESS: 151 West Adams St Chicago, IL 60603
 

Atlanta, GA Saturday & Sunday, February 18th & 19th, 2017

Time: 9am – 6pm

Location: SHERATON ATLANTA PERIMETER NORTH – HOTEL ADDRESS: 800 Hammond Drive NE Atlanta, GA 30328

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.