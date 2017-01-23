Casting call is open for ABC show, "The $100,000 Pyramid"

(ABC) – Do you want to be on a show? ABC is looking for contestants to be a part of its Season 2 show, “The $100,000 Pyramid”, hosted by Michael Strahan.
ABC is holding open calls in New York City, Chicago and Atlanta throughout February. The show will be taped in New York City in April.
New York City
Tuesday & Wednesday, February 7th & 8th, 2017
Time: 4pm – 8pm
Location: ABC Studios ADDRESS: 77 West 66th Street (Between Columbus Ave. & Central Park West) New York, NY 10023
Chicago, IL
Wednesday & Thursday, February 15th & 16th, 2017
Time: 9am – 6pm
Location: JW MARRIOTT CHICAGO – HOTEL ADDRESS: 151 West Adams St Chicago, IL 60603
Atlanta, GA Saturday & Sunday, February 18th & 19th, 2017
Time: 9am – 6pm
Location: SHERATON ATLANTA PERIMETER NORTH – HOTEL ADDRESS: 800 Hammond Drive NE Atlanta, GA 30328
