Gov. Walker proposes new work requirements for those getting welfare benefits

Eau Claire (WQOW) - During the state of the state, Governor Scott Walker said developing Wisconsin's workforce was his number one priority.



Monday, Gov. Walker was in Eau Claire to unveil his plan titled, Wisconsin Works For Everyone, which requires people receiving public welfare benefits, who have children, to work at least 80 hours a month or participate in job training, along with passing a drug test. Those were the previous requirements for people without children.



The governor said he is expanding on an idea started in the 1990s by former Governor Tommy Thompson, adding that it worked in the past. He said the new plan is not to punish families in Wisconsin, instead to help them become independent from the government.



"If you love your neighbor, the best thing you want is not for them to become dependent on the government for the rest of their life," Walker said. "The best thing we can do for our neighbor is teach them the skills that they need to get into the workforce, and when we do they will live a much more fruitful and better life for themselves and their families."



Linda Struck with Eau Claire County told News 18 there are more than 9,000 individuals or families who rely on food share in Eau Claire County. She hopes the new plan gives some leeway to people who have disabilities.

"I think as long as there are some exemptions in place for people who maybe have some physical ailments or maybe some mental health issues, as long as there is some exemptions in place from this requirement, it will hopefully be a successful program," Struck said.



The governor also said he is willing to help people in need, but says public assistance should be designed to help people get by for a short time, and not a lifetime solution.

Walker said the new initiative, called Wisconsin Works for Everyone, would be started as a pilot, and his office said any sanctions for non-compliance would affect only the adult's portion of the benefit.

More details are expected to be revealed in the governor's budget proposal in February.