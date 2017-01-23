Eau Claire Family Planning Clinic celebrates 40 years of service

Eau Claire (WQOW) – A local family planning clinic is celebrating 40 years of service to the Eau Claire County community.

Since 1977, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department's Family Planning Clinic has provided reproductive health resources, including birth control, STI/HIV testings and treatment, to more than 800 women and men in Eau Claire.

In 2012, the Family Planning Clinic reported there were 332 cases of Chlamydia and 16 cases of Gonorrhea. In 2016, those numbers increased to 484 cases of Chlamydia and 29 cases of Gonorrhea. The clinic said it is working to lower those numbers with its annual campaign, "Get Yourself Tested", where free STI test kits and testings are available to the public.

As for teen pregnancies, the clinic said it continues to work toward reducing those rates. In 2015, it reports there were 39 births compared to 62 births in 2013.

“Our Family Planning Clinic ensures that community residents, both male and female, have access to high-quality reproductive health services. We want to thank the staff, the community, and Eau Claire leaders who support our efforts and look forward to the continued work we do together to create a healthier Eau Claire,” says Paulette Magur, Public Health Nursing Supervisor of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.

For more information about the services provided by the Eau Claire City-County Health Department Family Planning Clinic, please visit http://www.ci.eau-claire.wi.us/departments/family-planning-clinic-2.