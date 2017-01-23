River City Distributing to close in Watertown

WATERTOWN (WKOW) -- According to a filing with the state Department of Workforce Development, River City Distributing Company plans to close its plant in Watertown.

In its letter to the state, River City says it is selling substantially all of its assets to Madison distributor WDI, LLC.

The pending closure of the facility at 1224 Clark Street will impact about 72 full-time employees and 35 part-time employees. River City says it expects the layoffs to take effect once the sale to WDI goes through, which should happen around March 31.

The South Central Workforce Development Area Rapid Response team will offer services to the affected business and workers.