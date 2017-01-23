Southeastern Wisconsin featured in Monday night's episode, "The Bachelor"

(WISN) - Monday night's episode of "The Bachelor" is hitting home, literally! Waukesha native Nick Viall is bringing several lucky ladies to southeastern Wisconsin.

The Steaming Cup is a cozy coffee shop on Main Street in Waukesha, but on Monday night, the small business will be at the center of the reality TV world.

Bridget Moran, a barista at The Steaming Cup, was working that day in October 2016 when bachelor Nick Viall stopped in with his date and the rest of the production crew. “(It's) almost unbelievable how many people are behind the scenes. There were probably at least 20 (people),” Moran said. “Customers (were) also excited to see their small town on TV.”

Moran said she doesn't watch “The Bachelor” but said, now that The Steaming Cup will be center stage, she will definitely be tuning in. “My mom is recording it for me, so we are going to sit down and watch it together when we have some time,” Moran said.

In addition to checking out The Steaming Cup in downtown Waukesha, Nick and his date also checked out the Milwaukee Art Museum and The Iron Horse Hotel.

