AP HS Basketball Polls - 1/23

BOYS HS BASKETBALL
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 23, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
Division 1
School Record Points Last Week
1. Kimberly (1) 11-0 109 2
(tie)Oshkosh North (10) 12-0 109 1
3. Stevens Point 11-1 96 3
4. Madison Memorial 13-2 81 4
5. Brookfield Central 12-1 54 7T
6. Milwaukee Vincent 10-3 52 6
7. Oak Creek 11-2 44 9
8. Muskego 11-2 40 5
9. Arrowhead 10-4 16 NR
10. Milwaukee Riverside University 9-4 15 NR
Others receiving votes: Bay Port 11, Appleton North 10, Middleton 8, Eau Claire North 4, Sun Prairie 4, Racine Horlick 3, Janesville Craig 3, Fond du Lac 1.
Division 2
School Record Points Last Week
1. La Crosse Central (11) 11-1 118 1
2. Beaver Dam (1) 15-0 105 2
3. Waunakee 11-1 89 3T
4. Stoughton 10-1 79 3T
5. Pewaukee 13-1 76 5
6. Pius XI 10-2 50 6
7. Cedarburg 12-2 45 7
8. Whitnall 10-2 30 10T
9. Milw. Washington 10-3 24 10T
10. Onalaska 12-2 18 8
Others receiving votes: Kaukauna 11, Pulaski (10-1) 10, New Berlin West 4, Wausau East 1.
Division 3
School Record Points Last Week
1. Ripon (10) 12-2 118 1
2. Appleton Xavier (2) 13-0 110 2
3. Lake Mills 12-1 89 3
4. Westby 12-0 88 4
5. Columbus 10-2 63 6
6. Southern Door 10-1 56 8
7. Prescott 13-2 48 5
8. Bloomer 9-2 29 9
9. Martin Luther 11-2 22 10
10. Edgewood 10-4 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Waupun 10, New Holstein 8, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 4, Valders 2.
Division 4
School Record Points Last Week
1. Destiny (9) 15-1 115 1
2. Darlington 13-0 105 2
3. Laconia (2) 11-0 93 5
4. The Prairie School (1) 12-1 88 3T
5. Young Coggs Prep 14-1 67 3T
6. Stanley-Boyd 10-1 62 6
7. Cochrane-Fountain City 12-0 52 7
8. Regis 9-3 31 8
9. Edgar 10-1 27 10
10. Saint Mary's Springs 9-4 11 9
Others receiving votes: Spring Valley 4, Cadott 2, Markesan 2, Shiocton 1.
Division 5
School Record Points Last Week
1. Barneveld (11) 10-0 119 1
2. Shullsburg (1) 13-0 107 2
3. Columbus Catholic 12-0 95 3
4. Seneca 12-0 81 4
5. Hilbert 12-1 75 5
6. Bangor 10-1 60 7
7. Gresham Community 9-2 40 9
8. Almond-Bancroft 9-2 28 10
9. McDonell Central 7-3 27 6
10. Alma/Pepin 9-2 13 8
Others receiving votes: Loyal 5, Assumption 3, Randolph 3, Milwaukee Academy of Science 2, Eleva-Strum 1, Black Hawk 1.
=======================================================
GIRLS HS BASKETBALL
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 23, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
Division 1
School Record Points Last Week
1. Appleton North (10) 14-0 118 1
2. Milwaukee King (2) 16-0 109 2
3. Middleton 13-0 95 4
4. Arrowhead 13-2 78 5
5. Mukwonago 14-1 61 3
6. De Pere 13-2 60 6
7. Germantown 14-2 58 7
8. Bay Port 12-3 32 9
9. Hudson 11-2 30 8
10. Sun Prairie 11-3 16 10
Others receiving votes: Oak Creek 3.
Division 2
School Record Points Last Week
1. Beaver Dam (12) 15-0 120 1
2. West De Pere 13-0 107 2
3. New Berlin West 14-1 97 3
4. Monroe 12-2 64 4
6. Pewaukee 12-3 56 9
7. Plymouth 11-2 45 10
8. Waunakee 12-2 38 5
9. Hortonville 8-3 21 6
10. New Berlin Eisenhower 9-5 9 7
Others receiving votes: Union Grove 7, Onalaska 6, Ashwaubenon 5, Mount Horeb 2.
Division 3
School Record Points Last Week
1. Whitewater (9) 12-1 117 2
2. Martin Luther 13-1 92 4
3. Edgewood (2) 9-3 91 3
4. Richland Center (1) 13-1 78 5
5. Wrightstown 11-2 76 1
(tie)Freedom 11-2 76 6
7. Kewaunee 12-2 48 7
8. Valders 12-2 37 8
9. Bloomer 11-2 24 9
10. Waupun 10-4 16 10
Others receiving votes: Amherst 2, Marshall 2, West Salem 1.
Division 4
School Record Points Last Week
1. Aquinas (9) 13-0 116 1
2. Laconia (1) 15-0 100 3
(tie)Lourdes Academy (2) 11-1 100 2
4. Wisconsin Heights 12-0 84 5
5. Melrose-Mindoro 13-0 67 6
6. Howards Grove 12-1 60 7
7. Neillsville 12-1 55 4
8. Marathon 12-2 30 9
9. Wittenberg-Birnamwood 12-0 25 10
10. Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 9-4 11 8
Others receiving votes: Mineral Point 8, Ozaukee 4.
Division 5
School Record Points Last Week
1. Clayton (12) 13-0 120 1
2. McDonell Central 12-1 102 2
3. Black Hawk 12-0 101 3
4. Bangor 11-2 79 4
5. Flambeau 11-1 68 6
6. Riverdale 11-2 55 7
7. Tri-County 13-0 43 8
8. Shullsburg 10-3 34 5
9. Loyal 12-3 28 10
10. Newman Catholic 11-4 17 9
Others receiving votes: Milwaukee Academy of Science 7, Living Word Lutheran 3, River Ridge 2, Fall River 1.
