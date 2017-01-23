AP HS Basketball Polls - 1/23

BOYS HS BASKETBALL

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 23, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1

School Record Points Last Week

1. Kimberly (1) 11-0 109 2

(tie)Oshkosh North (10) 12-0 109 1

3. Stevens Point 11-1 96 3

4. Madison Memorial 13-2 81 4

5. Brookfield Central 12-1 54 7T

6. Milwaukee Vincent 10-3 52 6

7. Oak Creek 11-2 44 9

8. Muskego 11-2 40 5

9. Arrowhead 10-4 16 NR

10. Milwaukee Riverside University 9-4 15 NR

Others receiving votes: Bay Port 11, Appleton North 10, Middleton 8, Eau Claire North 4, Sun Prairie 4, Racine Horlick 3, Janesville Craig 3, Fond du Lac 1.



Division 2

School Record Points Last Week

1. La Crosse Central (11) 11-1 118 1

2. Beaver Dam (1) 15-0 105 2

3. Waunakee 11-1 89 3T

4. Stoughton 10-1 79 3T

5. Pewaukee 13-1 76 5

6. Pius XI 10-2 50 6

7. Cedarburg 12-2 45 7

8. Whitnall 10-2 30 10T

9. Milw. Washington 10-3 24 10T

10. Onalaska 12-2 18 8

Others receiving votes: Kaukauna 11, Pulaski (10-1) 10, New Berlin West 4, Wausau East 1.



Division 3

School Record Points Last Week

1. Ripon (10) 12-2 118 1

2. Appleton Xavier (2) 13-0 110 2

3. Lake Mills 12-1 89 3

4. Westby 12-0 88 4

5. Columbus 10-2 63 6

6. Southern Door 10-1 56 8

7. Prescott 13-2 48 5

8. Bloomer 9-2 29 9

9. Martin Luther 11-2 22 10

10. Edgewood 10-4 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Waupun 10, New Holstein 8, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 4, Valders 2.



Division 4

School Record Points Last Week

1. Destiny (9) 15-1 115 1

2. Darlington 13-0 105 2

3. Laconia (2) 11-0 93 5

4. The Prairie School (1) 12-1 88 3T

5. Young Coggs Prep 14-1 67 3T

6. Stanley-Boyd 10-1 62 6

7. Cochrane-Fountain City 12-0 52 7

8. Regis 9-3 31 8

9. Edgar 10-1 27 10

10. Saint Mary's Springs 9-4 11 9

Others receiving votes: Spring Valley 4, Cadott 2, Markesan 2, Shiocton 1.



Division 5

School Record Points Last Week

1. Barneveld (11) 10-0 119 1

2. Shullsburg (1) 13-0 107 2

3. Columbus Catholic 12-0 95 3

4. Seneca 12-0 81 4

5. Hilbert 12-1 75 5

6. Bangor 10-1 60 7

7. Gresham Community 9-2 40 9

8. Almond-Bancroft 9-2 28 10

9. McDonell Central 7-3 27 6

10. Alma/Pepin 9-2 13 8

Others receiving votes: Loyal 5, Assumption 3, Randolph 3, Milwaukee Academy of Science 2, Eleva-Strum 1, Black Hawk 1.



GIRLS HS BASKETBALL

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 23, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:



Division 1

School Record Points Last Week

1. Appleton North (10) 14-0 118 1

2. Milwaukee King (2) 16-0 109 2

3. Middleton 13-0 95 4

4. Arrowhead 13-2 78 5

5. Mukwonago 14-1 61 3

6. De Pere 13-2 60 6

7. Germantown 14-2 58 7

8. Bay Port 12-3 32 9

9. Hudson 11-2 30 8

10. Sun Prairie 11-3 16 10

Others receiving votes: Oak Creek 3.



Division 2

School Record Points Last Week

1. Beaver Dam (12) 15-0 120 1

2. West De Pere 13-0 107 2

3. New Berlin West 14-1 97 3

4. Monroe 12-2 64 4

6. Pewaukee 12-3 56 9

7. Plymouth 11-2 45 10

8. Waunakee 12-2 38 5

9. Hortonville 8-3 21 6

10. New Berlin Eisenhower 9-5 9 7

Others receiving votes: Union Grove 7, Onalaska 6, Ashwaubenon 5, Mount Horeb 2.



Division 3

School Record Points Last Week

1. Whitewater (9) 12-1 117 2

2. Martin Luther 13-1 92 4

3. Edgewood (2) 9-3 91 3

4. Richland Center (1) 13-1 78 5

5. Wrightstown 11-2 76 1

(tie)Freedom 11-2 76 6

7. Kewaunee 12-2 48 7

8. Valders 12-2 37 8

9. Bloomer 11-2 24 9

10. Waupun 10-4 16 10

Others receiving votes: Amherst 2, Marshall 2, West Salem 1.



Division 4

School Record Points Last Week

1. Aquinas (9) 13-0 116 1

2. Laconia (1) 15-0 100 3

(tie)Lourdes Academy (2) 11-1 100 2

4. Wisconsin Heights 12-0 84 5

5. Melrose-Mindoro 13-0 67 6

6. Howards Grove 12-1 60 7

7. Neillsville 12-1 55 4

8. Marathon 12-2 30 9

9. Wittenberg-Birnamwood 12-0 25 10

10. Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 9-4 11 8

Others receiving votes: Mineral Point 8, Ozaukee 4.



Division 5

School Record Points Last Week

1. Clayton (12) 13-0 120 1

2. McDonell Central 12-1 102 2

3. Black Hawk 12-0 101 3

4. Bangor 11-2 79 4

5. Flambeau 11-1 68 6

6. Riverdale 11-2 55 7

7. Tri-County 13-0 43 8

8. Shullsburg 10-3 34 5

9. Loyal 12-3 28 10

10. Newman Catholic 11-4 17 9

Others receiving votes: Milwaukee Academy of Science 7, Living Word Lutheran 3, River Ridge 2, Fall River 1.

