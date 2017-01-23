AP HS Basketball Polls - 1/23 - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

AP HS Basketball Polls - 1/23

Posted:

BOYS HS BASKETBALL
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 23, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
Division 1
School                                                                Record    Points    Last  Week 
  1.  Kimberly  (1)                                            11-0        109          2                 
(tie)Oshkosh  North  (10)                              12-0        109          1                 
  3.  Stevens  Point                                          11-1        96            3                 
  4.  Madison  Memorial                                    13-2        81            4                 
  5.  Brookfield  Central                                12-1        54            7T               
  6.  Milwaukee  Vincent                                  10-3        52            6                 
  7.  Oak  Creek                                                  11-2        44            9                 
  8.  Muskego                                                      11-2        40            5                 
  9.  Arrowhead                                                  10-4        16            NR               
10.  Milwaukee  Riverside  University        9-4          15            NR               
   Others receiving votes: Bay Port 11, Appleton North 10, Middleton 8, Eau Claire North 4, Sun Prairie 4, Racine Horlick 3, Janesville Craig 3, Fond du Lac 1.

Division 2
School                                                Record    Points    Last  Week 
  1.  La  Crosse  Central  (11)        11-1        118          1                 
  2.  Beaver  Dam  (1)                        15-0        105          2                 
  3.  Waunakee                                    11-1        89            3T               
  4.  Stoughton                                  10-1        79            3T               
  5.  Pewaukee                                    13-1        76            5                 
  6.  Pius  XI                                      10-2        50            6                 
  7.  Cedarburg                                  12-2        45            7                 
  8.  Whitnall                                    10-2        30            10T             
  9.  Milw.  Washington                    10-3        24            10T             
10.  Onalaska                                    12-2        18            8                 
   Others receiving votes: Kaukauna 11, Pulaski (10-1) 10, New Berlin West 4, Wausau East 1.

Division 3
School                                          Record    Points    Last  Week 
  1.  Ripon  (10)                          12-2        118          1                 
  2.  Appleton  Xavier  (2)        13-0        110          2                 
  3.  Lake  Mills                          12-1        89            3                 
  4.  Westby                                  12-0        88            4                 
  5.  Columbus                              10-2        63            6                 
  6.  Southern  Door                    10-1        56            8                 
  7.  Prescott                              13-2        48            5                 
  8.  Bloomer                                9-2          29            9                 
  9.  Martin  Luther                    11-2        22            10               
10.  Edgewood                              10-4        13            NR               
   Others receiving votes: Waupun 10, New Holstein 8, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 4, Valders 2.

Division 4
School                                                Record    Points    Last  Week 
  1.  Destiny  (9)                              15-1        115          1                 
  2.  Darlington                                13-0        105          2                 
  3.  Laconia  (2)                              11-0        93            5                 
  4.  The  Prairie  School  (1)        12-1        88            3T               
  5.  Young  Coggs  Prep                    14-1        67            3T               
  6.  Stanley-Boyd                            10-1        62            6                 
  7.  Cochrane-Fountain  City        12-0        52            7                 
  8.  Regis                                          9-3          31            8                 
  9.  Edgar                                          10-1        27            10               
10.  Saint  Mary's  Springs            9-4          11            9                 
   Others receiving votes: Spring Valley 4, Cadott 2, Markesan 2, Shiocton 1.

Division 5
School                                      Record    Points    Last  Week 
  1.  Barneveld  (11)              10-0        119          1                 
  2.  Shullsburg  (1)              13-0        107          2                 
  3.  Columbus  Catholic        12-0        95            3                 
  4.  Seneca                              12-0        81            4                 
  5.  Hilbert                            12-1        75            5                 
  6.  Bangor                              10-1        60            7                 
  7.  Gresham  Community        9-2          40            9                 
  8.  Almond-Bancroft            9-2          28            10               
  9.  McDonell  Central          7-3          27            6                 
10.  Alma/Pepin                      9-2          13            8                 
   Others receiving votes: Loyal 5, Assumption 3, Randolph 3, Milwaukee Academy of Science 2, Eleva-Strum 1, Black Hawk 1.
 

=======================================================
GIRLS HS BASKETBALL
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 23, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1
School                                          Record    Points    Last  Week 
  1.  Appleton  North  (10)        14-0        118          1                 
  2.  Milwaukee  King  (2)          16-0        109          2                 
  3.  Middleton                            13-0        95            4                 
  4.  Arrowhead                            13-2        78            5                 
  5.  Mukwonago                            14-1        61            3                 
  6.  De  Pere                                13-2        60            6                 
  7.  Germantown                          14-2        58            7                 
  8.  Bay  Port                              12-3        32            9                 
  9.  Hudson                                  11-2        30            8                 
10.  Sun  Prairie                        11-3        16            10               
   Others receiving votes: Oak Creek 3.

Division 2
School                                              Record    Points    Last  Week 
  1.  Beaver  Dam  (12)                    15-0        120          1                 
  2.  West  De  Pere                          13-0        107          2                 
  3.  New  Berlin  West                    14-1        97            3                 
  4.  Monroe                                      12-2        64            4                 
  6.  Pewaukee                                  12-3        56            9                 
  7.  Plymouth                                  11-2        45            10               
  8.  Waunakee                                  12-2        38            5                 
  9.  Hortonville                            8-3          21            6                 
10.  New  Berlin  Eisenhower        9-5          9              7                 
   Others receiving votes: Union Grove 7, Onalaska 6, Ashwaubenon 5, Mount Horeb 2.

Division 3
School                                          Record    Points    Last  Week 
  1.  Whitewater  (9)                  12-1        117          2                 
  2.  Martin  Luther                    13-1        92            4                 
  3.  Edgewood  (2)                      9-3          91            3                 
  4.  Richland  Center  (1)        13-1        78            5                 
  5.  Wrightstown                        11-2        76            1                 
(tie)Freedom                              11-2        76            6                 
  7.  Kewaunee                              12-2        48            7                 
  8.  Valders                                12-2        37            8                 
  9.  Bloomer                                11-2        24            9                 
10.  Waupun                                  10-4        16            10               
   Others receiving votes: Amherst 2, Marshall 2, West Salem 1.

Division 4
School                                                                              Record    Points    Last  Week 
  1.  Aquinas  (9)                                                            13-0        116          1                 
  2.  Laconia  (1)                                                            15-0        100          3                 
(tie)Lourdes  Academy  (2)                                          11-1        100          2                 
  4.  Wisconsin  Heights                                                12-0        84            5                 
  5.  Melrose-Mindoro                                                    13-0        67            6                 
  6.  Howards  Grove                                                        12-1        60            7                 
  7.  Neillsville                                                            12-1        55            4                 
  8.  Marathon                                                                  12-2        30            9                 
  9.  Wittenberg-Birnamwood                                        12-0        25            10               
10.  Kenosha  Saint  Joseph  Catholic  Academy        9-4          11            8                 
   Others receiving votes: Mineral Point 8, Ozaukee 4.

Division 5
School                                    Record    Points    Last  Week 
  1.  Clayton  (12)                13-0        120          1                 
  2.  McDonell  Central        12-1        102          2                 
  3.  Black  Hawk                    12-0        101          3                 
  4.  Bangor                            11-2        79            4                 
  5.  Flambeau                        11-1        68            6                 
  6.  Riverdale                      11-2        55            7                 
  7.  Tri-County                    13-0        43            8                 
  8.  Shullsburg                    10-3        34            5                 
  9.  Loyal                              12-3        28            10               
10.  Newman  Catholic          11-4        17            9                 
   Others receiving votes: Milwaukee Academy of Science 7, Living Word Lutheran 3, River Ridge 2, Fall River 1.
 

