Eau Claire group home operator charged with patient abuse reaches plea bargain

A plea bargain has been reached with the operator of an Eau Claire group home who was accused of punching and kicking one of the residents of the facility.

Witnesses told police they saw Clinten Stoner stop his vehicle in Fall Creek, open the back door, and attack a backseat passenger. Stoner claimed the person had attacked him. The resident ended up with a bruised and swollen eye.

In court last week, Stoner pleaded guilty to felony patient abuse causing harm. He was ordered to write an apology letter to the victim, do 2 weeks of community service, and not take care of vulnerable people.