Eau Claire man charged with child abuse - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Eau Claire man charged with child abuse

Posted:
Eau Claire (WQOW) -

An Eau Claire man is accused of striking a toddler so hard it left a bruise in the shape of a hand print.

Adam J. Hanson is charged with child abuse. The mother of the 15-month old girl said she discovered the bruise on the girl's buttocks after Hanson had been watching the child for several hours. He initially told police he had never spanked a child. The next day he claimed the toddler had reached onto a counter where a knife was located, and he spanked her 3 times. He also said he was not in his right state of mind due to withdrawals from heroin. Hanson will be in court in February.

