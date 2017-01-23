Eau Claire crews plow icy residential streets

Eau Claire (WQOW)- It's been a bumpy ride for drivers around Eau Claire after last week's messy weather. On Monday city crews were still trying to smooth out the roads.

All day Monday plows could be seen on the city's residential streets, working to get the loose ice and slush off the roads. City staff said they recognize the roads are rough and are putting in all their resources to make them better. But staff also said plowing when the ice is too hard can wreck their equipment, so it can be a slow process to get the roads back to normal.

Crews are expected to be back on on secondary streets all day on Tuesday. The city asks drivers to be patient throughout the process.