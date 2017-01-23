Expert says social media can enforce a divide among political parties

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Social media could increase the divide between political parties, according to political science experts.

From Trump supporters to inauguration protesters and the Women's March on Washington, people on all sides of the political spectrum have been posting their opinions as President Trump officially took office Friday. UW-Eau Claire Political Science Department Chair Dr. Geoffrey Peterson said opinions on social media networks like Twitter and Facebook can make users more closed-minded when it comes to politics. Peterson said it funnels users toward news that fits their political beliefs, creating an "echo chamber" instead of place for political dialogue.

"When people become too closed-minded on this sort of stuff, then it becomes harder and harder to have discussions that go across the aisle," Peterson said. "It it hard to get Democrats to talk to Republicans and vice versa if all the Democrats are seeing is Democratic news, and all the Republicans are seeing is the Republican version of the news. Finding common ground becomes a lot more challenging."

Peterson said a good way to improve political discussion is to follow credible news sources that may not always follow personal political alliances and to check out sources outside the United States to get a different perspective.