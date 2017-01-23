Man sentenced for car thefts at Eau Claire dealership

One of the people accused of stealing cars from an Eau Claire dealership, then leading officers on a high speed chase is going to jail.

Abdullahi Isse, from St. Paul, was sentenced last week in St. Croix County. He got 6 months in jail, and must pay $5000 restitution.

Two cars were stolen from Ken Vance Motors in September. They were spotted on I-94, leading to a chase reaching 110 miles an hour. Officers say a 16 -year old boy used a stolen SUV to try to block officers. When they deflated the tires on that vehicle, Isse was caught up in the stopped traffic and was arrested. Isse and the others are suspected in a number of stolen car cases.