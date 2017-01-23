Eau Claire man convicted of robbing area convenience store

One of the suspects in the armed robbery of an area convenience store will be sentenced next week.

After a 3 day trial, an Eau Claire County jury last week found Jeffery Green 'guilty' in the January 2016 armed robbery of the Kwik Trip on Birch Street. Green was accused of driving the getaway car after Duane Lau robbed the store at gunpoint. Lau was sentenced earlier to 10 years in prison.