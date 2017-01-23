Bloomer man sentenced in Eau Claire sex sting case - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Bloomer man sentenced in Eau Claire sex sting case

Posted:
Eau Claire (WQOW) -

One of the men convicted in a sex sting conducted by local law enforcement, is going to jail for at least 3 months.
Matthew Burgess, from Bloomer, was sentenced Friday. He was accused of trying to meet a 15 year old girl he met online for sex.   The girl was actually an undercover officer. Burgess was also ordered to register as a sex offender, and cannot have unsupervised contact with children, or use the internet, during 5 years of probation.

