Bloomer man sentenced in Eau Claire sex sting case

One of the men convicted in a sex sting conducted by local law enforcement, is going to jail for at least 3 months.

Matthew Burgess, from Bloomer, was sentenced Friday. He was accused of trying to meet a 15 year old girl he met online for sex. The girl was actually an undercover officer. Burgess was also ordered to register as a sex offender, and cannot have unsupervised contact with children, or use the internet, during 5 years of probation.