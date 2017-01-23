Eau Claire power outage caused by driver striking power pole

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Power has been restored at WQOW, and we are working to get back on the air.



Unfortunately, the power was not restored in time to get the WQOW News 18 10:00 p.m. report on the air. We were able to have our sister station, WXOW in La Crosse, broadcast their newscast in our place.



Eau Claire Energy Cooperative tells News 18 that the power outage was caused by a driver striking a power line on Old Town Hall Road as it intersects with Sheeder Road. About 100 customers were affected by the outage, which lasted a little over an hour.

WQOW will return to our normal broadcast schedule starting at at 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday with Daybreak.



For anyone who might have missed a show because of the outage, ABC will have the shows on their website.

Keep posted to WQOW.com and WQOW's Facebook page for the latest details.