Gov. Dayton collapses during State of the State speech - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

news alert

Gov. Dayton collapses during State of the State speech

Posted:
St. Paul, Minn. (AP) -

Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton collapsed on stage while giving the State of the State speech.

The governor collapsed while he was addressing the issue of health insurance.

When he fell, several bystanders moved in to catch him. They laid him on the ground and then legislatures adjourned the proceedings until Thursday.

According to our reporters on scene, Speaker of the House Kurt Daudt had media removed from the room.

We're told the governor is conscious.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.