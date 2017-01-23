Gov. Dayton collapses during State of the State speech

Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton collapsed on stage while giving the State of the State speech.
The governor collapsed while he was addressing the issue of health insurance.
When he fell, several bystanders moved in to catch him. They laid him on the ground and then legislatures adjourned the proceedings until Thursday.
According to our reporters on scene, Speaker of the House Kurt Daudt had media removed from the room.
We're told the governor is conscious.
