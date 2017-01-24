Wisconsin authorities urge drivers to turn lights on in fog

Wausau (WAOW) - As fog continues to roll through north Central Wisconsin, the Marathon Co. Sheriff's Department is urging drivers to turn their lights on.

Authorities have recently issues multiple citations for drivers not having them on.

The department took to social media to warn drivers about the dangers.

"By putting that Facebook post out there, and with enforcement action we're getting the word out.," said Lt. Ted Knoeck. "We're trying to get people to comply with it obviously. The biggest thing is not writing tickets, it's trying to keep the motoring public safe."

Drivers also said they've seen several cars on the roads without headlights.

"We see that," said Carollyn Obremski of Wausau. "Oh, yeah. It's quite a bit in town."

Some drivers try to let others know if they see them with their lights off.

"I try to flash my lights at them," said Keith Pliska, a cab driver in Wausau. "Let them know that they're off because a lot of times I've gotten in the vehicle and forgotten to turn them on before."

The citation costs drivers $163.