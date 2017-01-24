Women's movement promises to march forward

Madison (WKOW) - It's a movement that drew millions of women, girls and even some men around the world on Saturday. But now that the chanting and marching is over, many participants say there's plenty of work to do in order to see the change they want.

"It was a remarkable event to be at," said Nancy Gants, a Madison woman who traveled back home Monday from taking part in the march at the nation's capital.

She says the scene exceeded her expectations. But now back at home, she says it's time for her and thousands of women nationwide to act.

"We hope that the politicians have gotten a sense from the women and men in America and across the world that what is going on is not acceptable," Gants said. "There are things that I want to do on a local and state level here in Madison. You certainly can't approach all of these issues by yourself."

Gaile Schwickrath arrived home in Wisconsin on Monday as well. She agrees with Gants.

"To take this momentum and move on with it. I actually have my candidate papers in for the school board. I can say personally for me, I'm taking all of my action and I'm going to find a way to become more involved in my community," said Schwickrath.

For her, it's a commitment to the movement as she does her part in keeping it alive.

"I don't think this is something that's going to quiet down. This is something that's been bubbling up with women for a very long time," she added.

It's no secret that thousands of women are rattled and that a movement was born. But it's a movement that many are promising will move forward.

"It was not the end of the movement, it was day one of the movement," said Gants.