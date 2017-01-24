9-year-old Lake Delton boy's quick thinking prevents ice tragedy

Town of Delton (WKOW) - A 9-year-old boy is being seen as a hero after he helped save four people who fell through ice in the Town of Delton.

9-year-old Maleki Lee called 911 after his parents fell through the ice trying to help another family who had fallen as well.

"I got my phone and called 911, he said 'what's your emergency' and I said ' four people fell through the ice," Lee said.

Sabrina Lord and her husband, Jaime, were ice fishing with Lee on Mirror Lake until they noticed an adult male and female girl had fallen through the ice.

Lord's husband, who works for the US Army, rushed to help the couple, only to fall into the ice as well.

"I jumped out and took off running also...I see the little girl and the dad in the water," said Lord, who fell in as well while attempting to grab a rope to rescue the anglers. "We tried getting out, and we couldn't, it just kept breaking underneath us."

That's when she screamed for her son to call 911.

Officials from the Lake Delton Fire Department arrived just in time, safely removing the victims out of the water.

"We came out with our rescue unit, that includes firefighters in rescue gear that's specifically designed for water rescue," said Fire Chief Darren Jorgenson, who says rescuers wear full body suits and attach a 600-foot rope before heading into the water. "We have two spools of rope, both 600 feet long, [Sunday] we had to combine them together in order to have it long enough to go out to where the people had fallen through."

Officials from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources warn ice fishers to stay off the ice in light of the warm and rainy weather.

"You can take 14 inches of ice, and in a matter of days it can be reduced to just a few inches," said Warden Amanda Kretschmer.

Chief Jorgenson says without the help of nearby anglers, the situation could have ended tragically.

"They helped people get out of the open water...[Lee] knew what to do and called 911 right away and gave great directions to the dispatcher on where they were," said Chief Jorgenson.

"I'm beyond proud of Maleki, to be 9-years-old and to do everything that he did without hesitation, he blows my mind," said Lord.

