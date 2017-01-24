2017 Oscar Nominations Announced

LOS ANGELES (ABC) -- The nominations for the 89th Academy Awards were announced Tuesday morning in Los Angeles.

Breaking from the tradition of a live broadcast, past Academy Award winners announced the noms in a series of recorded videos where they also shared their experiences as winners of the coveted statue.

Caey Affleck, Andrew Garfield, Ryan Gosling, Viggo Mortensen and Denzel Washington were nominated for actor in a leading role.

In the actor in a supporting role category, Mahershala Ali, Jeff Bridges, Dev Patel, Lucas Hedges and Michael Shannon received noms.

Jimmy Kimmel will host the 89th Academy Awards on February 26 on WQOW News 18.

Best Picture

"Arrival"

"Fences"

"Hacksaw Ridge"

"Hell or High Water"

"Hidden Figures"

"La La Land"

"Lion"

"Manchester by the Sea"

"Moonlight"

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali – "Moonlight"

Lucas Hedges – "Manchester by the Sea"

Jeff Bridges - "Hell or High Water"

Dev Patel - "Lion"

Michael Shannon - "Nocturnal Animals"

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Viola Davis -- "Fences"

Naomie Harris -- "Moonlight"

Nicole Kidman -- "Lion"

Octavia Spencer -- "Hidden Figures"

Michelle Williams -- "Manchester by the Sea"

Cinematography

"Arrival"

"La La Land"

"Lion"

"Moonlight"

"Silence"

Documentary Feature

"Fire at Sea"

"I Am Not Your Negro"

"Life Animated"

"13"

"O.J.: Made in America"

Lead Actor

Casey Affleck -- "Manchester by the Sea"

Andrew Garfield -- "Hacksaw Ridge"

Ryan Gosling -- "La La Land"

Viggo Mortensen -- "Captain Fantastic"

Denzel Washington -- "Fences"

Lead Actress

Isabelle Huppert -- "Elle"

Ruth Negga -- "Loving"

Natalie Portman -- "Jackie"

Emma Stone -- "La La Land"

Meryl Streep -- "Florence Foster Jenkins"

Directing

"Arrival"

"Hacksaw Ridge"

"La La Land"

"Manchester by the Sea"

"Moonlight"

Production Design

"Arrival"

"Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them"

"Hail, Caesar!"

"La La Land"

"Passengers"

Visual Effects

"Deepwater Horizon"

"Doctor Strange"

"The Jungle Book"

"Kubo and the Two Strings"

"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"

Costume Design

"Allied"

"Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them"

"Jackie"

"La La Land"

"Florence Foster Jenkins"